Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $8.16 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 90,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 41,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,160.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 57,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 52,509 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

