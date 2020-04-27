Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Equifax in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.64.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $131.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.17. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $153,781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equifax by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,440,000 after buying an additional 837,926 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,980,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Equifax by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,754,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 592,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,015,000 after buying an additional 234,146 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

