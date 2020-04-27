Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pool Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Pool in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POOL. Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $213.50 on Monday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,055,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Pool by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 41.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,754,000 after acquiring an additional 118,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,820,000 after acquiring an additional 227,608 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

