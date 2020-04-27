Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Issued By Piper Sandler

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for National Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. National Bank has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $714.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of National Bank by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Bank by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

