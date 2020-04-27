Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

BHC stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,769,000 after buying an additional 7,429,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,441,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,379,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,185,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,906,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

