Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for STMicroelectronics NV Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for STMicroelectronics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

NYSE:STM opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.50. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

