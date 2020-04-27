Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $79.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of BCEI opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $300.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 907.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 48,143 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 214,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 119,528 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.