Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Akzo Nobel NV Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Akzo Nobel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $34.36.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

