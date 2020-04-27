Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2021 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.56 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $424.99 on Monday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52. The stock has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $12,150,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

