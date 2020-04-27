Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.91.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.19.

Shares of FLT opened at $222.62 on Monday. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 23,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.