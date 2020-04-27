Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Public Storage by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 89.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,451,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Public Storage by 4.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.55.

Public Storage stock opened at $187.23 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

