PS Business Parks (PSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $124.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.74. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $192.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

