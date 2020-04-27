Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $118.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock worth $475,179,574. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

