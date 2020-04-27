Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482,036 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFG opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. UBS Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

