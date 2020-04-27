PRGX Global (PRGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.53 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts expect PRGX Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRGX stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on PRGX Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

