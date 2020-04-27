PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $92.74 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.16.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

