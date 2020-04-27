Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) Director Andrew George Judson Purchases 50,000 Shares

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) Director Andrew George Judson acquired 50,000 shares of Pieridae Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,887.09.
Shares of PEA stock opened at C$0.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.97. Pieridae Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$1.83.
About Pieridae Energy
Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Pieridae Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieridae Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.