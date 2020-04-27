Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) Director Andrew George Judson Purchases 50,000 Shares

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) Director Andrew George Judson acquired 50,000 shares of Pieridae Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,887.09.

Shares of PEA stock opened at C$0.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.97. Pieridae Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$1.83.

About Pieridae Energy

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

