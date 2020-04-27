Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.90-2.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.90-2.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

