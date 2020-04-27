Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.