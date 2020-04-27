PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. PerkinElmer posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $87.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.46.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

