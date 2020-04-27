PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 179,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 134,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

