PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 5.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $51,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.