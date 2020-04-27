Pegasystems (PEGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Pegasystems has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.20-0.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.20 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pegasystems stock opened at $76.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $155,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $1,156,832. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

