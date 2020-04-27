Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 375 ($4.93).

TCAP opened at GBX 348.40 ($4.58) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 326.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 368.42. Tp Icap has a 52 week low of GBX 160.25 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.61.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

