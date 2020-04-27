Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NEXT to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,132.33 ($80.67).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 4,482 ($58.96) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,430.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,208.14.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

