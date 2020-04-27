Peel Hunt Increases Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) had its target price hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GYS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

LON GYS opened at GBX 863 ($11.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. Gamesys Group has a 52-week low of GBX 482.50 ($6.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 885.96 ($11.65). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 714.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 724.20. The firm has a market cap of $937.78 million and a P/E ratio of 84.61.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

