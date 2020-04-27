Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 776 ($10.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 611.93 ($8.05).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 453.94 ($5.97) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 510.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 602.77. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Sidney Taurel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £538,000 ($707,708.50).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

