Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.14. Parsley Energy posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

NYSE PE opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 41,678 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

