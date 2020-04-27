Paramount Group (PGRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Paramount Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.00-1.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.00 to $1.06 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. On average, analysts expect Paramount Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE PGRE opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.