Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PMBC opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,092 shares in the company, valued at $198,455.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Curt Alan Christianssen bought 7,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $51,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,378.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $244,557. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

