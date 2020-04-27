Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.44%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,792.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Stelljes III purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXSQ. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Square Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.