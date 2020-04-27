Owens Corning (OC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OC opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.94.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

