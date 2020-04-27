Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,055,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.81.

Shares of BURL opened at $174.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.