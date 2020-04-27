Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,749,000 after buying an additional 128,042 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,545,000 after purchasing an additional 74,669 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Shares of SWK opened at $107.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average is $145.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.