Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 947 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after buying an additional 2,078,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wood & Company raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE:HIW opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

