Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 560 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LSTR opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

