Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 503 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

NYSE:SNA opened at $116.07 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

