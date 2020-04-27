Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 424 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TCF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

