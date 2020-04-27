Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 326 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,128,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

