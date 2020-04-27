Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 31,414 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 68.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,414 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $8,736,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $106.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.10.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $30,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,903,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $33,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,828,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.