Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 247 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $105.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.37.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

