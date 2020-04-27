Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 179 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 918,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,501,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,337 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 592,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. TheStreet downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.25.

NYSE THG opened at $95.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.43. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.