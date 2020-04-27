Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 17,000 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

