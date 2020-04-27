Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 160 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 303,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 70,121 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

