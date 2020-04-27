Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 151 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $2,138,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $383,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,551 shares of company stock worth $9,357,115 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

