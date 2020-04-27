Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Primerica by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $2,911,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $58,186,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $96.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Primerica from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.