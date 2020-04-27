Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,847 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,636,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,795,000. Towle & Co. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of AAL opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.