Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K opened at $64.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.