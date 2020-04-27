Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $78.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 55.33%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,330.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

