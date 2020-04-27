Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.41 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,830 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,889,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,571,000 after acquiring an additional 218,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,223,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 48,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.73. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.